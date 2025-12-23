Troops nab bandit leader in Benue-Taraba border operation

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By Peter Duru

Makurdi— Troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, operating under the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious bandit leader, identified as Fidelis Gayama, linked to several kidnapping and armed robbery incidents along the Benue-Taraba axis.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, disclosed that the arrest followed a precision, intelligence-driven operation conducted on December 21, 2025, at Vaase community in Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State.

The suspect, described as “a high-value target,” had been on security agencies’ watchlist for an extended period.

Lieutenant Muhammad noted that preliminary investigations indicated, “Gayama is closely associated with Aka Dogo, a wanted armed group leader, and is believed to be the ringleader of a criminal network that has terrorized travellers and local communities along the Kente-Wukari Road and surrounding border areas between Benue and Taraba states.”

“Further validation by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect is among individuals declared wanted by the Beji Police Division, Ukum LGA. The suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws,” he added.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and operational efficiency, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, described the arrest as a major setback for criminal elements in the area.

“This arrest represents a significant blow to criminal networks operating within our area of responsibility. We remain unwavering in our commitment to sustain offensive operations and ensure the safety of lives and property,” Brigadier General Uwa said.

He also appealed to residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.