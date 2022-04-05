Before taking a closer look at Duelbits, it’s essential to understand the company’s relationship to GenZ. The demographic behind Duelbits was born in the mid to late 1990s to the early 2010s. Gen Z, or zoomers, are usually the children of Generation X. They are digital natives who have never known a world without smartphones or the internet.

Duelbits was founded in February of 2020 by zoomers for zoomers. It has developed an impressive reputation in the crypto gambling industry due to its intuitive platform and unique reward system. In late 2021, Duelbits started to hire gambling experts with 10+ years of experience to give the brand more authority and credibility.

This helped Duelbits offer original games that quickly grew in popularity among crypto gambling enthusiasts. These include Crash, Duel Dice, and Roulette. The Dice selections include three game modes: roll outside, roll between, and double roll between.

The COVID-19 pandemic generated enormous growth for Duelbits as the company capitalized on the rising popularity of esports. The gaming industry has dramatically evolved, with esports being the pinnacle of these changes. It has introduced new subcultures of gaming such as live tournaments, competitive gaming, streaming events, and the rise of Twitch. All of these embody Gen Z, and bookmakers realize how much financial potential there is in esports.

Duelbits wants to narrow the gap between bookmakers and casinos. The company’s vision is to create a fun and unique gaming experience with one of the sleekest and most competitive platforms in crypto gaming.

The designers have given users a convenient and streamlined website with a community section that allows players to team up and cultivate relationships. The VIP scheme gives all Duelbits players 35% Rakeback and 10% of the wages from referred punters. A new sportsbook deal with Sportradar offers players access to thousands of events and access to an enormous market.

A streamlined experience, ease of use, a fully automated system, and an online community holds monumental appeal for Gen Z. The days of sitting in a casino pulling levers are antiquated thanks to the innovation of Duelbits.