By Ogalah Ibrahim

In its bid to boost teaching and learning in Katsina State, the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) Continuing Education Centre (CEC) has concluded plans to establish Five study centres across the state.

The study centres are to be located at Charanchi, Daura, Funtua, Katsina, and Malumfashi Local Government Areas of the state.

According to the university Public Relations Officer, Habibu Umar Aminu, already an approval for the establishment of these centres has been granted by the Katsina State Government as contained in a letter received by the university Director for Continuing Education Centre.

As seen in the letter conveying the approval duly signed by the State Director, Senior Secondary Schools, Yau Jibrin, the Commissioner of Education in the state has approved the setting up of the centres with high regards.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Armayau Hamisu Bichi had since welcome the development which he said is in line with his aspiration and determination to expands the frontiers of the university within and outside the state.

The university don expressed appreciation to the government for the approval and assured that the centres will go a long way in providing access to quality education to the teeming populace of the state as well as bring tertiary education closer to people.