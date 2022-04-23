By Harris Emmanuel

Hope has risen for the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana in Akwa- Ibom as a team from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is expected to visit the institution in coming days for the accreditation of six new courses.

The courses include electrical and engineering, computer engineering, civil engineering, science and laboratory technology, accountancy and business administration.

The Rector, Dr. Uduak S. Ukekpe, who dropped the hint, said necessary infrastructure and equipment had been put in place to ease the accreditation.

He said the institution presently runs only two courses , namely computer science and statistic , adding that infrastructural development at the permanent site was progressing at a steady pace to bring it to speed with its counterparts elsewhere.

He described funding as the major constraint facing the new institution, but noted that he has judiciously expended available fund, appealing to the Federal government to improve funding and also declare a state of emergency on the education sector.

He said, “We appeal to the Federal Government to improve funding. Educational sector needs adequate funding. I think the Federal government should even declare a state of emergency on education. Look at it, the universities are not in session and we are losing a lot.

“The country cannot develop above the level of its education. That’s the truth. Even the Polytechnic union is threatening to go on strike”.