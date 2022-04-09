By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured consumers that it was working to fully restore the electricity national grid which collapsed on Friday evening.

The collapse was the third in the past month as the energy crisis facing the country deepened.

Checks by Sunday Vanguard showed that as at 2 pm on Saturday the grid has been restored to 751.5 Megawatts with five power plants generating.

The plants were: Kainji Hydro (310MW), Omotosho NIPP (179.70MW), Omotosho Gas (96.40MW), Olorunsogo NIPP (80MW) and Trans-Amadi Gas (85.40MW).

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu in a statement by his Media Aide, Isa Sanusi disclosed that the government was investigating the cause of the latest collapse.

The Minister said: “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

“While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy”, he added.

