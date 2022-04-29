The name “Helen Isamoh” echoes across every inch of not just what represents the political landscape of Biase, but Cross River State at large.

To those who see her in the light of rivalry, the mention of Helen usually comes with sparks of threats that provoke deep sense of unease.

But to many who appreciate excellence, intelligence, wisdom in youthfulness and the notion of loyalty, Helen is not just a treasure, but an adorable delight. Helen’s entrant into public service and political success story has, sufficiently, imposed realities that dispels the shadows of the delusive speculation which holds that women are all-round weaklings and have the potential, by default, to fail in leadership.

As we shall navigate through her profile, it would be realized that she is not just a socially and intellectually fulfilled young woman, but an amazon that stands very tall and has distinguished herself in every of her endeavours. Dr Helen is highly refined, intellectually exposed, highly disciplined and very outspoken. Her inclined disposition to civility and candour in attending to delicate matters of public and political concern, has earned her a prime place and a high consideration in leadership preference amongst stake holders at all levels.

Dr. Helen had always sustained the forward momentum of stimulating new opportunities and creating milestones in offices she had held. As both Special Assistant and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender and Development, She had championed the advocacy for equal opportunities where the opening of doors to intellectual satisfaction, political attainment and social fulfilment for the female gender, as well, was stridently emphasized in a socially evolved world where the relentless agitation for greater participation of women in leadership has become a globally scaled phenomenon. She attained these milestones by Organizing many internationally and locally attended seminars where the discourse of gender equality dominated with earnest thought and concern.

Dr Helen is well equipped to match any task of leadership responsibility that will be bestowed on her. And as we begin to conceive the concrete benefits of entrusting her with higher responsibilities, let us take a stroll to her profile.

Helen Isamoh Egodo, PhD, Was born into the Royal family of Ragot Oko Isamoh, Ikot Obo Isamo Village, in Biase Local Government of Cross River State, Nigeria.

She attended Army Command Children School, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC). She then proceeded to Holy Child Secondary School. Marian Hill and obtained her West African Examination Council Certificate in 2002. Her quest for attainment of higher education led her to apply for a degree programme at the University of Calabar to Study Social Works, a course she pursued and graduated as a Bachelor of Science (B. Sc) in 2011.

She then Proceeded for her master’s degree (M. Sc) In Criminolog and graduated in 2016. After her Master Degree in 2016, she applied for a PhD in the same Criminology and finished in 2019. She has published many articles both in local and international journals.

Dr. Helen got involved in politics early in life right from her Under graduate Days in the University where she served at the Departmental level, Faculty level and rose to the position of Vice President, Cross River Post Graduate Students in 2014.

In that same 2014, Dr Helen Served in the central campaign council of HE Senator Prof Ben Ayade in the Media and Publicity Committee Chaired by High Chief Edem Duke who was deputized by Chief Akin Rickets.

Because of her obvious efforts during the Transition process, Helen Isamoh Egodo, PhD was later appointed as the Pioneer Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender and Development, a position she held from December, 2015 to 2019.

Dr. Helen Egodo is a Consummate academic, a Criminologist, Erudite Scholar, a Pathfinder, a philanthropist, and a trained Cyber Crime Expert.

She contested for Cross River State House of Assembly to represent the good people of Biase in 2018, under the People Democratic Party. (PDP).

Dr Egodo was Appointed with Other Colleagues as the Care Taker Chairman of Biase Local Government Council by His Excellency, Sen. Prof. Ben. Ayade. The Executive Governor of Cross River State, Between Feb 2019- June 2019.

Based on her Outstanding Performance, Dr. Helen was Appointed in 2020 as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender and Development, CRS, and in September, 2022, she Was elected as the State APC Senatorial Women Leader. Dr Helen Egodo is married to Mr Mfa Egodo.

Dr, Helen Egodo is a humanitarian that gives Selflessly to the Development of the society. She has empowered and Supported small and medium scale businesses to lots of young men and women.

Recently in May 2021, She awarded Scholarship to 130 pupils (Indigenes) of Biase Local Government Area across the 11 Council Wards with about 1million Writing Materials to assist families that could not afford through Her Foundation known as “Helen Isamoh Foundation.

Dr. Helen is a recipient of many national and International Awards and is currently the Nigerian Ambassador of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Amb.Dr Helen IsamohMediaHub