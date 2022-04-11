.

Social media Influencer and Director of Youth Sensitisation and Rehabilitation Affairs, has declared that the responsibility of every parent is greater than the leadership of any President, he urged Nigerians to stop seeing President Muhammadu Buhari as the cause of the nation’s problems.

This he made known clear basis on critical analytical examples in a video he recently released on his page.

According to him, “Why is that we always blame the government for everything? Most of us have parents that are not responsible people and this has nothing to do with the President. How can you have a 17 years old daughter and you don’t even know how this girl gets money to buy a sanitary pad every month? How can you be happy to say that your children are in school and yet they don’t call to ask you for money? Most of your parents have abandoned your daughters to the fate of any man that will ever come across their lives in the name of a relationship. This is wrong and this behaviour has nothing to do with the President!

“The girls you see at night standing on the street to hustle, they are not aliens. These are people’s daughters. When these girls were young, when they were still little children, this was never the original plan they had for themselves.

“Most of our youth today are unfortunate in life because the kind of parents that raised them are very nonchalant people. When you see girls standing on the street, I want you to know that this was never the original plans they had for themselves when they were still young children, they had bigger and better dreams. Most parents have daughters who stand on the street every night but don’t even know what is going on in their lives. With just 10,000 you can pay these girls and do whatever it is you want to do with them.

Parent you need to be more responsible to your children no matter how difficult life is.

In his practical instance as to how children can turn out to be a sore on our flesh as parents, society and the nation at large, he said, “how many of you knows Evans the kidnapper? This guy dropped out of school when he was still in JSS 2 and a few years after, his father sent him out of the house. Evans travelled to Lagos to go and survive. While Evans was hustling on the street, he met a group of guys that later influenced him into robbery, and little by little, Evans journeyed into the path of kidnapping people to make money.

“This guy did this business for years and many did not know what he was doing to survive until he became an adult and he was later apprehended by security operatives in Nigeria. When Evans was still a child, I know he had better dreams and ambitions for his life but unfortunately, one event turned his life around.

“Most of you will say he made his decision but I want you to understand that in every society, not everyone is strong-willed and not everyone can resist the temptation to go into crime when they are faced with hardship.

‘Most parents are very nonchalant but you won’t even know it. Go to school, ask around and see how many of their boys are selling drugs on the street to survive. What about the ones doing Yahoo Yahoo, practising rituals? Most parents don’t even know what is going on in their Children’s life.

“Some of your parents are so strict that you believe that all your children will ever need to survive in school is their books and water. When last did you have a heartfelt conversation with your child? Most of them have needs that you don’t even know about. If you can’t take care of your children and parents who else will take care of them? Most of you are not ready for this conversation because you are too emotional.

You want to start defending your parents, but no matter what they do, they will always be perfect in your eyes. But it’s only a matter of time before you will realise that your parents owe you more responsibility than the government will ever do. I am not here to judge any of you, I don’t even blame some of you for the things you do to survive every day. Most of you are just unfortunate in life and some of you have parents who no longer care about you.

“There’s no society in this world that you won’t see someone who is selling drugs or doing prostitution. This is to tell you that there is no perfect country and the responsibility of the parents is greater than the leadership of any president. We shouldn’t always blame the president for everything going on in our lives. Most of us have parents that are not just responsible for us”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria