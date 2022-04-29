Delectable and beautiful Nollywood actress Chinedu Bernard was confirmed dead at the East Side hospital Enugu after she slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Federal Housing.

The Priest Rev Fr. Uchendu Chukwuma and some parishioners rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

According to the post made by one of the parishioners, efforts are being made to contact her family members before depositing her body in the morgue!

Choco as she is popularly known has featured in many movies including The Big Mama’s Stick, Money fever, The Mad, The Last Manhood, Mad Love etc.

