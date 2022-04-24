By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, claimed yesterday that gunmen abducted 10 of their members and 300 cows in Anambra, and demanded a ramsom of N4 million and a gun as ramsom.

The South East chairman of the association, Alahaji Gidado Siddiki, said the incident took place at a Fulani settlement at Obene community in Ogbaru local government area of the state at about 1:30a.m., yesterday

According to him, the attackers invaded their settlement while they were asleep.

He said the invaders, numbering up to 40, came with sophisticated weapons, including guns cutlasses, sticks and charms.

He added that the kidnappers had established contact with the families of the victims during which they demanded N4 million and one gun as ransom.

Siddiki said he had already reported the incident to the Police and Department of State Services, DSS, for prompt action.

He also appeal to the kidnappers to release his members and their cows, stressing that those kidnapped were merely struggling to make legitimate living.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, urged the leadership of Miyetti Allah in the state to come up with more information that would enable the Police to commence aggressive investigation into the matter.

Ikenga said: “Yes, we are aware of the incident, but we want the Miyetti Allah leadership to supply us with more information, since the kidnappers have established contact with the families of the victims and demanded ransom.”

He assured the Miyetti Allah leadership that the Police and other security agencies would do everything possible to rescue the victims from their abductors.