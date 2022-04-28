By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, on Thursday declared his interest to contest the Kebbi governorship under the state ruling party, the All progressives Congress (APC).

Malami made his intentions known at the presidential hall in Birnin Kebbi during APC’s stakeholders’ meeting “if you will support me and accept me I wish to say I am interested in becoming the next governor of Kebbi if you permit me” his declaration had the blessings of the state executives of APC, ward Chairmen and local governments excos who gave Malami a resounding affirmative.

Earlier in his speech, the state APC Chairman Muhammad Abubakar Kana said that the meeting was called to thank Bagudu for his support to the party and assure him of their unalloyed support “we want to thank you for being there for the party and all of us, we are ready to support any candidate of your choice”, he added.

The state party chief urged members to woo more reasonable persons that can add value to the party for success of the party.

Recall that Malami and others were given 72 hours by the order of their party to resign their appointments, but Malami still hold on as he declares for the Kebbi governorship.

