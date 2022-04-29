lagos—Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, told Transportation Minister and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the rallying point of Lagos delegates.

He spoke when Amaechi paid a consultative visit to the leadership of APC in Lagos State. The presidential aspirant also visited the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu 1.

At the Governor’s Office in Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu told the minister that, in spite of his respect and high regard for the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaji Tinubu, it is evident that Amaechi is also eminently qualified for the Presidency.

He said: “As a person, I have regard and respect for our leader, Tinubu. I have been a direct beneficiary of his leadership. I have been part of his cabinet, and personally I continue to toe that line of leadership Tinubu stands for. But because we are not God, God himself will help the cause of this country.

“I want to say to you that you are eminently qualified and there is no doubt about that. You are very experienced in this journey, but for a whole lot of us in Lagos State, Tinubu continues to be our rallying point. I certainly know what your pedigree is and what you have done. I will be unfair if I don’t say that. I wish you all the very best,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Amaechi had earlier said that his decision to run for the Presidency was borne out of the need to serve and provide selfless leadership to Nigerians.“He said considering his wealth of experience, he would be a President that would protect the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion.“Amaechi said: “We are at the point where our decisions will make the difference in moving the country forward. We are at the point where we can appeal to our conscience that our votes should count in making sure that we would not regret after the election. So, put your votes for me. What separates me from the rest of the candidates in the party is that I am young and if you look at all of us, I come with experience.”

Amaechi, who also listed some of his achievements as Transportation Minister, explained that it takes one with a national posture and outlook to cite the numerous projects recorded in Lagos outside the South-South where he hails from.“”Check what the Ministry of Transportation is doing. In the whole of the country there’s never been a seaport in Nigeria.

The first government to build a seaport is the Buhari government. Don’t forget, I could have moved it to Port Harcourt because I’m the minister for transport. I could have easily moved the Lagos-Ibadan railway to Port Harcourt, but I realized that what determines a man is not tribal or sectional interest. It’s the economic interest of the country.

On his part, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu said: “I tell everybody, the future belongs to God. If it is efficiency, knowledge, activity, you are qualified. I pray to God Almighty to give you good health and long life. I tell people that the question of security of this country is not for Buhari alone, it is the responsibility of all of us.

God will give us the best man who will address all our problems. You are very agile and honest to a fault. Remember, politicians don’t quarrel; they only disagree to agree later. God Almighty will guide you and bless you,” Oba Akiolu said.“In his response, State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, noted that there was need to collectively protect the sanctity of the party.

He also commended Amaechi for his courage and sagacity during the party’s formation stage.“