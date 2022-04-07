.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Middle-Belt Youth Council Worldwide has reiterated that the next president of the country must come from the South.

It also warned the major political parties in the country, not to field a presidential candidate from the North, saying that such a flagbearer would lose the 2023 general election because he would not enjoy the support of the youths in the Federal Capital Territory and the 14 States that make up the Middle-Belt.

The President of the Middle-Belt Youth Council, Mr Emmanuel Zopmal, gave the warning while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was reacting to the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s 37-person zoning committee to fling open the party’s presidential ticket to all aspirants.

According to him, those pushing against power shift to the South, particularly the Southeast region are toying with the corporate existence of the nation.

He said, “Some desperate politicians are doing everything possible to scuttle the zoning arrangement of their political parties. For the purpose of fairness, equity, and justice, PDP (zoning committee) to rescind its decision and relinquish its presidential ticket to the South.

“In the spirit of uniting this country, it is good if all critical statesmen support a presidential material from the South who has the experience, political acumen, sound economic knowledge, and acceptability across the country to lead this country in 2023.”

Zopmal maintained that the PDP and even the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, both have credible and competent politicians from the South who can rescue Nigeria from the throes of insecurity and economic backwardness.

He said, “We urge the two major political parties to consider Mr Peter Obi, Ex Anambra State Governor (PDP), and Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi (APC) with their tickets because they are light of democracy and they represent the interest of Nigerian youths.

“We urge political parties in Nigeria to be agents of national unity and progress by shifting their presidential tickets to the South. There is no shortcut to democracy. Political parties have a key role in giving Nigeria quality leaders that can truly unite this country and move it forward. We sue for peaceful and credible primary elections ahead.

“The only way to find lasting political stability in this country is for the relevant security agencies to advise politicians to stop unguarded and inflammatory utterances on the 2023 general elections.”

