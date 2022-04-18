By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun, has declared to contest on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to represent and transform the fortunes of Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

He spoke, yesterday, during his visits to PDP members in the three local government areas that make up the constituency.

Accompanied by a crowd of supporters, the speaker assured that he would attract unprecedented development to the constituency, vowing to surpass the achievements of his predecessors if elected.

He said: “I promise to be a vocal voice in the National Assembly representing the people of Okpebholo as well as bringing the dividends of democracy that will translate into infrastructural development and guarantee peace and security for the people of Nigeria, as well as my immediate constituency.

“A ticket for me will bring the required infrastructural development to Okpebholo. I have the experience. I will team up with my colleagues, hands in gloves to bring about the desired change in Nigeria.”

In their different responses, the various party chairmen in Igueben, Esan Central and Esan West LGAs, Chief Hilary Ekhoye, Mr. Matthew Ebhotiemen and Andy Ikhagiangbe, expressed satisfaction with the presentations of speakers, describing them as plans and programmes that could bring about the sought after transformation of the country.

