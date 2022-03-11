Delta businessman, philanthropist Mr. Seth Kome has urged Nigeria singers Wizkid and Davido to do a collaboration.

Seth while chatting with newsmen at Asaba noted that Nigerians are waiting to see a collaboration with the two singers.

Would we be expecting a collaboration from Wizkid and Davido?

The Ceo of Seth hotel noted that irrespective of the speculation, collaboration is needed to appreciate their fans.

“I am a lover of wizkid and davido songs which means I am their fan.

Their songs are enjoyable and I have been waiting for them to do a collaboration.

I know their collaboration will be an unforgettable hit that will unite both fans.

We are eagerly waiting for them. ” he said.