Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor

Says Peace is gradually returning to Nigeria’s troubled areas

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Leo Irabor, on Saturday expressed delight that peace is gradually returning to several parts of the country, that were hitherto troubled by various security challenges.

The CDS made this known at the ‘2022 edition of the International Military Soorts “CISM Day Run” organized by the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, in collaboration with the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

Towards this end, Irabor said, “This year should be a turn around, a turning point in overcoming all the security challenges facing our nation. And never again shall we have/face the level of insecurity that has plagued our nation

According to the CDS, the theme of the event, “Running for World Peace,” is apt, especially at a time some world nations are in conflict with each other, in addition to the prevailing insecurity in the country.

He said: “If there is anytime the world requires peace, it is now. We can all observe the tension that is brewing around the world coupled with the various security challenges we are facing here in our country.

“That is why I am glad that peace is gradually returning to parts of Nigeria that have been troubled for long and it is due to the efforts of security agencies and Para-military organization”

Whiler stressing that physical fitness is essential as it helps troops to be mentally-alert and agile, the CDS urged participants to make physical exercise one of their daily habits, to put them in good shape as they tackle security threats.

He lauded the organizers of the event, while also thanking Nigerians for relentlessly supporting the Armed Forces, and other security agencies in their bid to address the challenge of insecurity.

While thanking participants who trooped out in their hundreds for the walk and jog, the Director of Sports, Defence headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Paul Masiyer attributed the success of the event to the inspirational leadership and determination of the Chief if Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor.

He said the CISM Day Run is aimed at strengthening existing bond and espirit-de-corps between the Armed Forces and security agencies.

The ‘Day Run’ was organized for officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and their counterparts from sister security Agencies.

The 5-Km walk/jog exercise is in commemoration of the 2022 anniversary of CISM, globally.