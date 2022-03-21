Trustenable Nigeria Limited is a registered company with CAC and also known as ” Trustenable Group “.

Owned by Nigerian afro-pop musician, Itive Elvis Ovie who is also known as Tea Jazz in social circles.

The company is diversified into Trustenable Realty, Trustenable Autos, and Trustenable Agro and located at km 44, Lekki-epe expressway, Sangotedo. A fast growing company which started in 2018 with head office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The founder/CEO, Itive Elvis Ovie, is a Social works graduate from the University of Benin ( UNIBEN ). Popularly known as Tea Jazz, he is a musical artist with several hit songs, some of which featured top Nigerian Celebrities, Yung6ix , ksolo , Small Doctor ,Clever J and many More.

Speaking about himself, he said, “The dream has always been to solve social problems and that was the main reason I studied social work. And becoming a music artist was also made possible because of wanting to solve social problems through music.”

Elvis learnt his entrepreneurship skills and mentorship from great entrepreneurs like the late Ubong King, Billionaire Realtors Group founded by Tony Aspire, Landwey (owned by Olawale Ayilara ), Pazino homes and a Delta state Billionaire Victor

Odebela, to mention a few.

Trustenable Group has evolved over the years with “Trustenable Realty” winning top realtors awards with Landwey, Billionaire Realtors Group, Ragnarok Nigeria Ltd and many more.

Trustenable Realty has closed over 100 property deals since 2018 and there’s no slowing down, according to him. We have helped families get best deals when it comes to real estate investment, either they want to sell or buy properties. And even rendering consultancy services to prospective buyers or sellers.