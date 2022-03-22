By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Afolabi, yesterday, warned policemen not to extort motorists or demand Customs duties documents, while on stop-and-search routine duty.

The command boss, who gave the warning during a familiarisation tour to Area ‘G’ Ogba and ‘H’ Ogudu commands said: “One of our preventive measures is stop and search. But I want to warn that on no account must you use that opportunity to extort money from members of the public. That is one of the areas bringing negative publicity or comments about the Force.

“It is also not your duty to ask for Customs duties, leave Customs officers to do their job, while you limit yours to what is expected of you to do.

“And you are also aware that the permit for tinted glasses has been suspended for the time being. So, please, stop asking for tinted glass permits for now. We have received a lot of complaints that some of you are doing that to achieve your motives. It is unprofessional and a misconduct. Anything you do, make sure it is in line with the law.”

While urging them to work in synergy with other security agents in the fight against crime and criminality in the state, he said the command has received five gun trucks from the Force Headquarters to enhance its patrol.

On the welfare of policemen, he said: “I want to let you know that the IGP is working assiduously for your welfare. He has successfully achieved the request for the increase in your salary and they are working out modalities for payment. The IGP has also succeeded in making sure that your salaries are not taxed. The Federal Inland Revenue Service and others have been properly briefed on the matter. The Police co-operative society has been properly equipped for your good and the police housing scheme is also in your favour. The IGP is rebuilding our barracks and building new ones. I therefore, enjoin you to do your jobs diligently.”