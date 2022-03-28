.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Sokoto state chapter has sworn all its state party executives sequel to the swearing-in of the state chairman Isah Sadiq Achida by the party national headquarters.

The swearing-in of the state APC chairman Isah Achida came as a result of litigation between the faction of Senator Gada, Honourable Salame and senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s factions

The oath of office was administered by Barrister Muhammad Bello Abdallah at the state APC secretariat on Sultan Abubakar road in the state metropolis.

It could be recalled that honourable Salam filed a suit challenging the legality of state congresses held by Senator Abu Gada’s faction in which the Wamakko led faction sought to join in the court proceedings.

The federal higher court sitting in Abuja dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction and urged the three factions to return to the status quo.

In his remarks during the swearing ceremony, the state chairman Isah Sadiq Achida commended the state APC leader senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for his effort in seeing the success of the party in Sokoto state.

” I called on other aggrieved leaders and members to come forward and joined hands together to move the party forward”.

” The journey to Sokoto Government house has just started, ahead of 2023 general election, we will reclaim our mandate through the ballot box with the support and cooperation of our teeming supporters”

” I commend all APC supporters who stood by us during the time of illegal litigation instituted against us by some ill motives members of our party.”