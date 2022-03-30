.

•Police, Army, DSS should unravel the sponsors, identities of unknown gunmen in Imo

•We’ll introduce fresh legal actions against FG —Kanu’s Legal Team

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinonso Alozie, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said that senseless attacks are not part of its mandate and it is not a violent group and cannot stoop to the level of attacking Police stations because its members are not unknown gunmen.

IPOB denied having hand in what it called an “ignoble and despicable” attack on Police stations in the South East, particularly Imo State, urging the federal government of Nigeria and the Department of State Services, DSS, to beam its searchlight on the Imo State government to unravel who are the unknown gunmen that have not allowed peace to reign in the state.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “We did not attack any Police station in Imo State” alleged that enemies of their struggle have been doing all sorts of things and throwing all sorts of allegations to blackmail it, tarnish its image and reputation, in order to give the world a wrong impression that it is a violent group.

IPOB’s statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to disassociate our noble movement from the ignoble and despicable attack on police stations.

“The attack was said to have happened at Umuguma and Omuma stations in Owerri West LGA and Oru East LGA, respectively of Imo State, and contrary to lies and false allegations by the Nigerian government, through the Police and the DSS, IPOB or ESN has no hand in them.

“There is no iota of truth in the allegation by the Nigerian security agents that are intended to blackmail us and tarnish our revered global image and reputation.

“We have said it severally that IPOB and ESN are not unknown gunmen and will never be. The enemies of our struggle have been looking for ways to link IPOB with criminal activities being sponsored by the Government of Imo State and the APC party to demonize IPOB.

“IPOB and ESN operatives have no hands in the attacks. We challenge our accusers to provide evidence showing that the attack was done by IPOB or ESN.

“Our mandate is not to attack police stations or individuals; our mandate is the peaceful restoration of Biafra. We are more focused on the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and securing a date for Biafra referendum where our people can decide which country they want to belong to. Senseless attacks are not part of our mandate.

“We wonder why the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and the DSS, derive joy in feeding the public with lies against IPOB to deceive the gullible minds. Nigerian Police, Army and DSS know who created and formed the unknown gunmen, but refused to bring them to book. Instead, every day, they keep linking IPOB and ESN to evil attacks and killings they know who is behind them.

“Nigerian Police, Army and DSS must question the Hope Uzodimma-led Imo State government about the origin of unknown gunmen and who they are, if they want to stop the killer squad and the killings they carry out, otherwise, they will not achieve anything meaningful about security in Imo State.

“IPOB and ESN did not attack Police stations at Umuguma and Omuma both in Imo State, and can never attack any in South East no matter the provocation. The Hope Uzodimma-led Imo State government has a lot of questions to answer over the activities of unknown gunmen and killings in Imo State.”

We’ll introduce fresh legal actions against FG

The legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it would explore fresh legal actions against the federal government of Nigeria, over the alleged kidnap of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria.

The IPOB lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the legal team had visited Kanu at the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

The legal team said there should be legal consequences for violation of Kanu’s extant constitutional rights.

According to IPOB, “Our full legal team ably led by the foremost constitutional lawyer, human rights activist and distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, jointly conducted today’s court-ordered visit. Far-reaching legal strategies were discussed and harmonized and as usual, Onyendu was profoundly overwhelmed and delighted to host his full legal team, ably led by the legal Iroko of our time.

” Ozekhome, SAN, took time to address all areas of legal interest as they affect Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, including further fresh actions to be explored in challenging Onyendu’s illegal kidnap and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“In the coming days, our indefatigable legal team, eminently headed by the erudite Silk, Ozekhome, SAN, will be unveiling further legal actions against the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and all parties involved and responsible in the brutal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

“There must be legal consequences for the flagrant violation of Onyendu’s extant constitutional rights, which included acts of torture, mental and physical abuse, meted out to him and his continued confinement in a solitary environment. More legal actions will be filed for the FGN to contend within the coming days, even as we await the all-important court ruling on our preliminary objection, come 8th April 2022.

“Onyendu reiterated in unmistaken and unequivocal terms, his unflinching confidence and belief in the ability of his erudite legal team, ably led by Ozekhome, SAN, to achieve the best results for him. He emphasized that he briefed Ozekhome through my humble self as soon as he was renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya on 29th June 2021, having watched and closely monitored his legal exploits over the years.

“Onyendu was gratified and exceedingly overwhelmed by this unique visit as his concerns were all comprehensively addressed by the erudite Silk. His belief, confidence and trust in me were equally re-emphasized today, without mincing words. Onyendu expressed his profound gratitude to the visiting team for our sound and penetrating legal representation. He was profoundly especially grateful to Mike Ozekhome, SAN, for his extraordinary performance and feats in this case thus far,” IPOB said.

Vanguard News Nigeria