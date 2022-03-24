This years’ World Water Day couldn’t have come at a better time than now and on the theme, ‘Groundwater – making the invisible visible.

The importance of water cannot be overemphasized, and at that, African Women Water Sanitation and Hygiene Network [AWWASHNet] is celebrating this years’ World Water Day which is a global day that celebrates the importance, the usefulness, the benefits of access and the roles groundwater plays to Women in hygiene and sanitation system, agriculture, industry, ecosystem, climate change adoption, the environments generally and how women have fared in accessing groundwater.



The day also marks a call to action to decision-makers at all levels in governance to desist from the water privatisation model.

Significant activities are witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate World Water Day or rally for women accessing water.​ AWWASHNet is not left out in this event.

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day usually held on 22nd March and the main objective of this is to highlight the importance of groundwater to mankind, animal, crops and the environment.

At this time, various groups advocate for water sustainability, for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at all levels, the government should be held responsible for making sure the groundwater is made visible for the provision of clean, quality, accessible potable water for citizens and it should not be privatized for any reason.



Water is a natural resource and an essential commodity for man’s survival. Citizens are sensitized, informed and educated about the importance of water to life and to raise awareness about the water crisis in Lagos State, Nigeria and Africa in general.​

The day also highlights any improvements made so far for access to water, hygiene and sanitation. Water is necessary for the survival of mankind, plants, animals and all that needs water on this planet earth.

Groundwater for some reason is becoming a faded scenario in villages and communities. There were days in the community where the only source of water was groundwater, you walk down the stream, lakes and rivers, some from the rock inside the ground, while some we believe comes naturally from the ground, whichever way, groundwater, is the safest and most healthy source of water, it flows naturally, no chemicals or any artificial make-over.



It is natural, and benefits both mankind, plants, animals, and the environment. Economically, groundwater is to be sustained because it has no cost implication in accessing it.

The Sustainable Development Goal six (6) is to ensure clean, stable and safe water supply and effective water sanitation for all people by the year 2030. To this end, this year’s World Water Day theme is a wake-up call for leaders across every state in Nigeria and Africa to ensure adequate maintenance of the groundwater system for the adequate supply, healthy environmental assessment, and citizen conducive accessible usage.

​

So many things have gone wrong that groundwater is no longer what it used to be. Environmental degradation and pollution have caused more havoc than benefits to groundwater usage.

Land grabbing and blocking of drainages, corruption has become the major challenge of groundwater, that mankind has shifted attention from the safest source of water to chemical and artificial water management.

AWWASHNet has observed, that the lack of or inadequate availability of clean and safe drinking water is the root cause of some life-threatening illnesses.



Lagos State, Nigeria and other African leaders are advised to make groundwater as visible, sustainable and viable as possible.

All tiers of government are enjoined to spare no effort at ensuring the completion of abandoned water projects all over Nigeria, not leaving behind the groundwater management.

*Let’s join hands to conserve water.

*Water is medicine to life.

*You cannot survive without water.

*We must learn the worth of water, it’s far worth everything.

*No water, no life

*Do not deplete the environment – let’s stop the overuse, exploitation and wastage of water.

Nwanya is

Coordinator; Onyekuru is Chairperson, both of AWWASHNET