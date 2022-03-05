By Sam Eyoboka

As part of the activities marking the 80th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the body of Administrators of RCCG Worldwide recently concluded five days skill acquisition programme.

The empowerment courses were streamlined into catering services, cosmetics and household products, tyre recycling, leather work production, car scanning and diagnosis, graphics design amongs others.

Over three thousands participants graduated from the free empowerment programme.

The overseer in charge of the Middle East & the National Officer in charge of Administration and Personnel’ Pastor Johnson Odesola said said the aim of the programme is to kick out all forms of unemployment, idleness and the innumerable social vices currently plaguing the society.

Pastor Odesola said the wealth creation and skill acquisition programmes, drew participants from other churches and across cultural and religious groups