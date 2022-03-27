The Deputy governor of delta state, H.E. Kingsley Otuaro has congratulated the king of the Ogulagha kingdom.

In a congratulatory message vie his verified Facebook page, Otuaro alluded to the fact that HRM. has been a stabilizing factor in the Delta state traditional institution.

“On behalf of my family, I join the government and good people of Delta state to felicitate with H.R.M, Torububor 1, (Agbonu) J.P. The Ebenanaowei Of Ogulagha Kingdom. on the anniversary of your birth.

You are a ruler of extraordinary sense and savvy and I make bold to say that you have added so much to the traditional institution in Delta state and Nigeria at large, Under the authority of His Majesty, the Ogulagha kingdom has become a guide of harmony and prosperity.

I wish you a cheerful and prosperous birthday.

Once again, Congratulations sir.”