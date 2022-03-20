By Benjamin Njoku
Organizers of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ,AMVCA, Saturday night announced the nominees for the 8th edition of the award ceremony billed to hold on Saturday , May 14, in Lagos.
At the end of the unveiling of the nominees hosted by actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington
alongside actor Daniel Etim Effiong, the 2021 historic movie, ‘Amina’ produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor bagged 13 nominations including the Best Overall Movie and Best Director to beat
Ramsey Nouah’s directed
“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” which got nine nominations in all. Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto , Nneka The Pretty Serpent and Izu Ojukwu’s directed ‘Amina’ which got eight nominations respectively.
While Omo Ghetto’s eight nominations include : Best Makeup, Best Costume Designer, Best Actor in Comedy, Best Actress in Comedy, Best movie W/Africa , Best Picture Editor, Best Sound Editor and Best Overall Movie, Nneka The Pretty Serpent equally bagged eight nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor, Best Makeup, Best Actor in Drama, Best Movie W/Africa, Best Art Editor and Best Soundtrack.
Also, Nneka The Pretty Serpent’s nominations include: Best Cinematography, Best Lighting Design, Best Makeup , Best Costume Designer , Best Movie W/Africa, Best Sound Editor and Best Overall Movie.
The Mystic River also bagged five nominations.
This year’s nominees were firmly planted in 33 categories, including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator.
Viewers voted on 12 categories, while the awards jury, which was chaired by veteran director Victor Okhai, chose 21. The winner of this year’s Best Soundtrack award will get N1 million.
According to the award organizers, MultiChoice, an eight-day schedule of activities will precede the anticipated awards night, which has been scheduled for May 14.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Online Content Creator
Mr Macaroni
Tee Kuro
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Oga Sabinus
Jacqueline Suowari
Eden Victor
Elozonam
Best Short Film or Online Video
Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh (Something About Zee)
Abimbola Craig (Fractured)
Ozor Uche (Ounje Ale)
Nicholas “Big Ghun” Nartey (Koro)
Korede Olayinka (Kiitan)
Sandra Tetteh (Dices)
Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute mama described)
Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV Series)
Bucci Franklin (Rattlesnake: The Ayanna Story)
Adjetey Anang (Gold Coast Lounge)
Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo)
Eric Roberts (A Soldier’s Story)
Amina (Magaji Mijinyawa)
Yemi Blaq (The New Normal)
Tope Tedela (Country Hard)
Best Supporting Actress
Bisola Aiyeola (Sugar Rush)
Mercy Johnson Okojie (The New Normal)
Clarion Chukwurah (Amina)
Mumbi Maina (La Femme Anjola)
Enado Odigie (The New Normal)
Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard)
Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Attah Ahmed (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)
James Amuta (Collision Course)
Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro (Amina)
Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro (The Mystic River)
John Njaga Demps (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)
Victoria Mbogo (Just in Time)
Best Lighting Design
Stanley Idegbu Okechukwu (Amina)
Yemi Awoponle (The Mystic River)
Mathew Yusuf (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)
Jaco Strauss (The White Line)
Godwin Lawani (Light In The Dark)
Mathew Yusuf (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)
Fei Mustafa (Dear Affy)
Best Makeup
Gift Ameh (Voiceless)
Dagogo Diminas, Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini (Amina)
Balogun Abiodun (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)
Ugochinyere Ihendi (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)
Carina Ojoko (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)
Adewunmi Fatai, Ayobami Abolarin – Peregun
Abiola Popoola (La Femme Anjola)
Best Costume Designer
Titi Aina Raji (Voiceless)
Millicent T. Jack (Amina)
Isoken Ogiemwonyi (The Smart Money Woman)
Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)
Obijie Oru (The Mystic River)
Yolanda Okereke (La Femme Anjola)
Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)
Best Actor in a Comedy
Shawn Faqua (Soole)
Deyemi Okanlawon (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)
Gideon Okeke (Loving Rona)
Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle)
Femi Adebayo (Progressive Tailor’s Club)
Williams Uchemba (Dear Affy)
Timini Egbuson (Ponzi)
Best Actress in a Comedy
Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)
Bimbo Ademoye (Breaded Life)
Nse Ikpe Etim (Quam’s Money)
Bisola Aiyeola (Dwindle)
Nancy Isime (Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards)
Sarah Hassan (Just In Time)
Best Actor in a Drama
Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story)
Uzee Usman (Voiceless)
Gabriel Afolayan (For Maria Ebun Pataki)
Efa Iwara (This Lady Called Life)
Femi Jacobs (Introducing the Kujus)
Enyinna Nwigwe (Dear Affy)
Timini Egbuson (Introducing the Kujus)
Best Actress in a Drama
Asabe Madaki (Voiceless)
Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake)
Meg Otanwa (For Maria Ebun Pataki)
Bisola Aiyeola (This Lady Called Life)
Nancy Isime (Superstar)
Genoveva Umeh (A Tune Away)
Kehinde Bankole (Dear Affy)
Best Writer Nominees
Tunde Babalola (La Femme Anjola)
Toluwani Obayan, Kayode Kasum (This Lady Called Life)
Tunray Femi, Damilola E. Orimogunje (For Maria Ebun Pataki)
Chigozirim Nwanegbo (One Lagos Night) Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus)
Frank Chinedu Uba (Amina)
Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula, Belinda Yanga Agedah (Little Black Book)
Best Documentary
Taiwo Adeyemi (Road2Blow)
Femi Odugbemi (Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and the COVID19 Pandemic in Nigeria)
Eugene Mbugua ;This Love)
Allen Onyige (Sunset in Makoko)
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg (If Objects Could Speak)
Lawrence Adejumo (Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People)
Best Indigenous Language – Swahili
Obambo (Freddy Feruzi)
Jaramandia (Dennis Humphrey, Bernard Kahindi)
Rishai (Omar Hamza Hassan)
Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba
Jankariwo – Bukunmi Oluwasina
Alaise – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy
Abeke – Samuel Oniyitan
Balokun – Olamide Akinmolayan
Ijolewa – Olapeji Wahab
Arodan – Wunmi Ajiboye
Best Indigenous Language – Hausa
Voiceless – Rogers Ofime
Sarki Goma Zamani Goma – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Bana Bakwai – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Tsangayar Asali – Abdulkadir Nuhu Aminu
Bayi – Diane Russet, Ayo Newo
Best Indigenous Language – Igbo
Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka
Uhuruchi (Sunset) – Victor Iyke
Echezona – Victor Onwudiwe, Ugomma Onwe
Udene – Oma Nnadi
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Black Dollar – David Kazadi
Paul S. Wilo – Maria Kristu
Veza The Unfolding – Dumie Manyathela
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari
A Grand Little Lie – Denise Kibisu Ngubuini
My Husband’s Wife – Ndagire Mariam
Just In Time – Sarah Hassan, Dolapo Adeleke
Ugonwa Wa Kifo – Raphael Emmanuel
Beautiful Ashes – Ayeny T. Steve
Best Movie W/Africa
Tainted Canvas – Orwi Manny Ameh
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom
Amina – Okey Ogunjiofor
Rattlesnake – Chris Odeh
Omo Ghetto – Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz
Breaded Life – Biodun Stephen, Tara Ajibulu
Nneka TPS -Chris Odeh
Best TV Series (Drama or Comedy)
The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime
The Smart Money Woman – Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Lala Akindoju, Akintunde Marine Marinho
Rumour Has It (S3) – Vincent Nwachukwu Little Black Book – Olawale Adetula
My Name Is A-Zed – Olawale Adetula
Butuku – Nwaka Nakweti
Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele Bello
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons – Roger Ofime
My Flatmates – Bright Okpocha, Solomon Adekunle
My Siblings and I – Funke Akindele Bello, JKC Skillz
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
Movement: Japa – Femi Odugbemi
Riona – James Omokwe
Unmarried – Uche Ikejimba
Dilemma – Uche Ikejimba
Venge – Tosin Igho, Rogba Arimoro
Eve – Winifred Nwokedi
Enakhe – Victor Sanchez Aghahowa
Rishante – Dimbo Atiya
Best Picture Editor
Rogers Ofime – Voiceless
Dolapo Adeleke – Just In Time
JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade, Valentine Chukwuma – Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola, Moses Inwang – Lockdown
Moses Inwang – Bad Comments
Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Tega Salubi – Collision Course
Best Art Director
Ediri Okwa – The Smart Money Woman
Pat Nebo – Rattlesnake
Mayowa Labiran – The Mystic River
Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Chima Adighije – One Lagos Night
Chris Udomi – Day of Destiny
Best Sound Editor
Jim Lively, James Nelson – Amina
Bayo Adepetun, Biola “Lala” Olayinka – Prophetess
Puffy Tee – Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Tom Koroluk – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Habib Adebayo Olaore – Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Hassan Mageye – Tinka’s Story
Best Soundtrack
Larry Gaaga – Rattlesnake
Collision Course
Boumeester Lindsay Kagwe Mungai – Just In Time
Dabs Agwom – Amina
Pascal Aka Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge
Awele Mekwunye Bizzouch – Light In The Dark
Michael Pulse, Ponti Dikuua – The White Line
Best Multichoice Talent Factory
Bride Untangled by Abisola Aboaba
Engaito by Daisy Masembe
Nyau by Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala
Rebirth by Brian Ontiri
Oko K3 Akueteh by Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo
Best Director (Movie)
Mildred Okwo – La Femme Anjola
Izu Ojukwu – Amina
Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake
Bolanle Austen-Peters – Collision Course
Robert O. Peters – Voiceless
Ekene Som Mekwunye – Light in the Dark
Tiencepay Lawal, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja – Namaste Wahala
Best Overall Movie
Amina – Izu Ojukwu, Okey Ogunjiofor
Voiceless – Robert O. Peters, Rogers Ofime
Rattlesnake – Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters
Omo Ghetto – Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Tosin Igho, Chris Odeh
La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo, Rita Dominic
Just In Time – Dolapo Adelek, Sarah Hassan