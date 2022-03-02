Workers of Kwara owned tertiary institutions, under the umbrella of Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI), have issued a 14-day ultimatum to commence strike.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr AbdulLateef Yahya, the state Public Relation Officer (PRO) of CUTI.

It stated that within the stipulated period of 14 days, the state government should implement the National Minimum Wage or risk industrial action in all the institutions.

Yahya said that the resolution was reached during the statewide tour of CUTI, consulting with stakeholders through joint congresses at the Colleges of Education in Oro and Lafiagi as well as College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin.

“Addressing the separate congresses in the Colleges, the State CUTI Chairman, Comrade Oladimeji Gegele, described the exclusion of the state tertiary institutions from the implementation of new minimum wage as unfair.

“He said that all efforts by the Committee, through several letters and meetings with the state government representatives on the need to include CUTI in the minimum wage, were futile.

“Comrade Gegele expressed discontent at the delay tactics of government on the minimum wage implementation for members,” the statayement read in part.

The union explained that the statewide joint congresses was designed to acquaint their members on the update and seek their response on the way forward.

