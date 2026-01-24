TUC, NLC issue 14-day ultimatum over health workers’ pay, threaten nationwide strike

TUC President Festus Osifo and NLC President Joe Ajaero

•Accuses FMoH of injustice over delayed CONHESS adjustment

By Chioma Obinna

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Friday issued a final 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Health and relevant government agencies to immediately implement the long-delayed adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS, warning that failure to comply will trigger a nationwide industrial action.

In a joint press statement, signed on behalf of Nigerian workers, Comrade General NA Toro, Secretary General of the TUC, and Comrade Benson Upah, Acting General Secretary of the NLC, the two labour centres condemned what they described as the “persistent, deliberate, and provocative refusal” of the government to implement the report of the Technical Committee on CONHESS, submitted since 2021 and chaired by the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

This continued delay is no longer an administrative lapse; it is a conscious act of injustice, bad faith, and institutional disrespect to health workers and organised labour,” the unions said.

They lamented that five years after the submission of the report, the Federal Government has chosen to ignore it, subjecting health workers to hardship, frustration, and inequality.

The labour centres described as unacceptable what they called the selective implementation of salary policies within the health sector, noting that while the government promptly implemented the adjustment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, with effect from January 2, 2014, it has willfully refused to do the same for CONHESS.

This selective justice and discriminatory application of policy within the same sector expose the insincerity of the government’s commitment to fairness, equity, and industrial harmony,” the statement read.“According to the unions, repeated engagements and restraint by labour leadership in the interest of industrial peace have been met with what they termed arrogant silence from the Ministry of Health.

Instead of action, the ministry has continued to offer excuses. This attitude amounts to a gross abuse of trust and a direct challenge to organised labour,” they said.

The TUC and NLC announced a “final and irrevocable fourteen (14)-day ultimatum,” effective January 23, 2026, demanding the immediate implementation of the 2021 Technical Committee report on CONHESS, in line with established precedents in the health sector.

“They warned that failure to comply within the ultimatum period would compel organised labour to mobilise workers across the country for total and coordinated industrial action.““This will include mass protests, picketing of health institutions and government offices, and a nationwide withdrawal of services until this injustice is decisively addressed,” they declared.

“The labour centres said they would no longer tolerate “empty promises, bureaucratic sabotage, or the continued marginalisation of health workers whose labour sustains the nation.”“They added that the Federal Ministry of Health would bear full responsibility for the consequences of its inaction.“Consequently, all TUC and NLC affiliates, including the 36 state councils and the Federal Capital Territory, have been placed on red alert and directed to commence mobilisation for nationwide action.

“They urged the government to act swiftly to avert an avoidable national shutdown.““Government is hereby advised to avert an avoidable national industrial action by doing the needful within the ultimatum period,” the unions warned.