-The many facts about her which people don’t know

“Behind every successful man, there’s a woman”. This popular saying best described the Group Executive Director, RevolutionPlus Property, Mrs Tolulope Onalaja, whose husband, Dr Bamidele Onalaja is the Group Managing Director of the said company.

Mrs Onalaja has become an integral part of her husband’s real estate business. She’s often referred to as “The Box” by her husband for her excellent and unique role in making sure RevolutionPlus Property stands above other real estate firms in Nigeria. This informs their day to day strategy and innovation.

Don’t forget that through her husband and herself a few years back, RevolutionPlus introduced the first gated/fenced estate in the Lekki-Ibeji axis. They started it while others follow their steps.

Recently they introduced 48 hours land allocation to customers. A laudable/unbeatable offer that has received commendations in Nigeria and abroad.

T’ Baby or Aya Bams, are the two pet names her husband call her and she loves to be called that outside the office.

Through the energetic and ever bubbling woman, RevolutionPlus, as a brand was able to stand toe to toe with others recognised real estate firms around the world within 8 years of existence.

Before we bore you further let’s tell you more about what she’s achieved in the last few years.

Mrs Tolulope Onalaja is a dynamic Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist. She is the Group Executive Director of RevolutionPlus Group which consist of 9 subsidiaries; RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Limited, RevolutionPlus Constructions and Infrastructure Limited, Remarkable Hotels and Apartments Limited, Remarkable Foods Limited, Remarkable Real Estate Investment Club, RevPlus School of Real Estate, Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), Angelic Lingerie Limited and Happy Bet.

She oversees the entire operations of the company’s offices in Nigeria as well as the international office in Dallas Texas, USA.

She obtained a B.Ed. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Ibadan and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management before attaining a Master’s in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Calabar. She is an alumnus of the Enterprise Development Center (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University, where she bagged a certificate in Entrepreneurial Management (CEM 40 Class). She also obtained a mini MBA Quinlan School of Business (University of Chicago, U.S.A). Currently she has an MBA in marketing in-view from the prestigious University of Leicester (U.K)

Tolulope possesses over 18 years of work experience in Real Estates and Facility Management which earned her several awards such as “Most Enterprising Woman in Real Estate” as well as the “Real Estate Couple of the year in 2018”. She is a vibrant member of the Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA, a past President of the Rotary Club of Lagos West and a member of the Arch Klump Society of the Rotary Foundation International.

In 2021, she was nominated on the list of “high calibre and budding individuals” organized by who’s Who Diaspora, a platform where information on opportunities are shared amongst the professional network.

Outside the business sector, Mrs Tolulope is a devoted Christian and Head, Usher at Christ Embassy. Her humanitarian services alongside her husband’s devotion to God earned them several meritorious recognitions.

Mrs Tolulope and her husband built Toldel Nursery and Primary School in Ikorodu, in order to provide free education to less privileged children whose parents cannot afford a private school in the axis. She also provides scholarships for students up to the university level.

Joining forces with her husband, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of RevolutionPlus Group, created the “Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF)” whose core values are in Education, Child and Maternal Health, Education and Scholarship, Economic and Community Development, Widows Empowerment Water sanitation. They also built a school in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Maryland in Wasinmi Maryland, Lagos, Nigeria. In ijebu-Isonyin, they built a police station, empowered over 100 widows, dug a borehole to serve the community and also gave scholarships to over 50 students of the community.

Also, they are currently building a child and maternal health centre in Amuwo-Odofin in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Maryland.

In 2021, CBOF embarked on a #100 million naira campaign to empower widows through its Quarterly Widows Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Training, the building of a free secondary school for the graduating pupils of TolDel Nursery and Primary school and less privileged kids in the Ikorodu Axis and community outreach to areas where RevolutionPlus estates are located.

Her hobbies are reading and travelling. She is blessed with two kids