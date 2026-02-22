NDLEA nabs fake pregnancy drug trafficker, arrests real estate CEO

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have foiled attempts by suspected traffickers to smuggle cocaine and opioids through the Seme border in Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, arresting a woman who concealed drugs in a fake pregnancy and a real estate chief accused of leading a drug network.

At the Seme land border on 16 February 2026, NDLEA officers intercepted 35-year-old Rabi Muhammad, a Kano-based businesswoman, as she attempted to cross into Cotonou, Benin Republic. Although she appeared heavily pregnant, a thorough search revealed the pregnancy was fake. Officers discovered 3,200 capsules of tramadol concealed in a specially designed bump strapped to her stomach.

On the same day at MAKIA, operatives arrested a 41-year-old Ivorian, Michael Gohouri, also known as Anunwa Onyinye Michael, during clearance for Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940 to Milan via Addis Ababa. A body scan confirmed he had ingested illicit drugs. Under observation, he excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49kg. He was reportedly promised €5,000 upon successful delivery in Milan. Investigations revealed he had travelled between Lagos, Enugu and Kano before ingesting the drugs in a Kano hotel room.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives arrested the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, Kolapo Oladapo Raji, 57, at his residence in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, on 12 February following sustained surveillance. The suspect had reportedly been on the agency’s watchlist since 2025. A search of his home led to the recovery of four large bags containing 89.2kg of “Canadian Loud”, a strong strain of cannabis, and a 2024 Toyota Hilux vehicle. He allegedly admitted financing drug consignments before establishing an independent distribution network.

Across Lagos, Rivers, Kogi, Ondo, Bauchi, Delta and Edo states, further operations led to the seizure of large quantities of skunk and tramadol, as well as 170,900 bottles of codeine-based syrup uncovered during a joint examination of a container at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Mohamed Buba Marwa, commended officers for the arrests and seizures, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to intensifying drug supply reduction and demand reduction efforts nationwide, alongside its War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation campaign in schools and communities.