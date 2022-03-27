By Ikechukwu Odu

At least six persons were feared dead following an attack by suspected herdsmen at a farm settlement in Mgbuji and Ebo, Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the attack lasted about eight hours beginning from 10 am.

According to security personnel who pleaded anonymity, the casualty figure is likely to increase, because some of the farmers who sustained bullet wounds ran into the bush and were yet to be rescued.



Another source put the casualty figure at 12, adding that residents were still searching for their missing loved ones. The source said the attack had thrown the community into mourning, adding that residents had deserted the community for fear of another attack.



It was learnt that trouble started in the area when some youths, chasing away herders who were rearing cows in their farms, killed some cows in the process. The attack was, therefore, believed to be a reprisal by the herdsmen.

Although the spokesperson, Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to inquiries on the incident as of press time, a community leader in Mgbuji, Eric Ebeh, confirmed the attack to Sunday Vanguard, noting that the exact casualty figure were yet to be ascertained as bushes were still being combed in search of the missing ones.



Sunday Vanguard recalls that at least three residents of the community also lost their lives to similar attack in January this year.

