By Onozure Dania

A Lagos based lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje has filed a suit against the suspended chairman of Lagos State Chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo, and nine others before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos over the collection of Union Levies from drivers that are not members of the Unions.

Oluomo’s co-respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/224/2022 are Registered Trustees Of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Registered Trustees Of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); Registered Trustees Of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO); Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo); Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman; Lagos State Government; Attorney-General of Lagos State; Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Director of State Security Service (SSS).

Ogungbeje, filed the suit for himself and on behalf of a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON), pursuant to section 33, 36, 40, and 46 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Order 4, Rules 3; 4(4)(5) and 11 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure rules, 2009.

The motion Exparte was supported with 34 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by the lawyer.

While moving the exparte motion before the court, on Friday Ogungbeje asked the court for an order restraining the Respondents jointly and severally, whether, by themselves, their agents, officials, servants privies, officers, and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, collection, extortion, further forceful imposition.

Extortion and collection of any transport Union levies. dues, fees or monies Motor-Parks levies, dues, fees or monies, Bus-Stop levies, dues. fees or monies, Vehicle Garage levies, dues, fees or monies or any Transport Union Monies, dues or levies from any person, commercial vehicle diver and or transporter that is not a member of the respondents in connection with the facts of this case pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the Court.

He also asked the court for an order restraining Lagos State Government and its Attorney-General, jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their Ministries, Organs, agents, officials. servants, privies, officials, officers, and/or howsoever called from further enforcement ard or implementation of the N800, 00, Transport Union levy due and money imposed on every transporter and commercial vehicle driver in Lagos State commenced on February 1, 2022, in connection with the facts of the case pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the Court.

Ogunbeje further asked the court for an order restraining all the respondents jointly and severally, whether, by themselves, their agents, officials, servants, privies, officers and or howsoever called from arresting, detaining, harassing, embarrassing, humiliating, inviting, seizing and confiscating any commercial vehicle, disturbing and or interfering with the lawful Transport Business operations of the Applicant and his Transport Union members in connection with the facts of this case pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the Court.

Justice Peter Lifu after listening to Ogungbeje’s submissions ordered all the respondents in the suit to show cause seven days from yesterday or from the day they were served with the application, why the orders sought for should not be granted.

However, Justice Lifu, adjourned the matter till May 24, 2022, for further hearing.