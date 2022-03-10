By Precious Chukwudi

American Media Personality, socialite, and Businesswoman, Kim Kardashian has come under attack on social media for advising women in business to work hard.

Kim who gave the advice in an interview with Variety ahead of the release of her family’s new show, ‘The Kardashians’, also enjoined women to surround themselves with people that are willing to work in a good work environment where everyone loves what they do.

She said “I have the best advice for women in business, get up and work, it seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.

“Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments’’.

The 41-year-old reality star is getting slammed on Twitter over her advice of which many on social media were quick to point out that growing up in a wealthy family in Los Angeles has its advantages when it comes to being able to find work, describing the star’s comments as “tone deaf”.

After the interview went viral, a certain Jessica Defino took to Twitter to detail her experience when she was working with the Kardashian family.



She said ‘’ I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA. I worked days, night and weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out sick more than once because I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office’’.

Jessica also alleged that she was reprimanded for freelancing on the side.



Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:



@JAMEELA JAMIL says she came from the mean streets of Beverly Hills with very successful parents/step-parents but in a much smaller mansion. ATRUE GRIND, An inspiration, a photoshop icon.



@BRITNI DANIELLE says Kim squandered all that goodwill she built up by handling her divorce like a grown up, only to revert to this.



@TWAS says not Kim Kardashian telling me to get up and work



@ANNAIKPE says Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get up and work after International Women’s Day has to be the biggest joke of the year.

