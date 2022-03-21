By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Government has said it has not given up its search for the missing and abducted children from the state to other states.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji stated this while receiving and handing over four children trafficked to Lagos State to their parents, saying, “Sometimes ago, there were lots of outcry by the parents and some people who claimed or said the government has abandoned the matter or has not done much. The information is not credible.

The government of Kano State has never given up the search for the missing children. It has continued to track credible information. I am happy the committee chairman told us the effort is still in place. The committee has not been disbanded. This shows the commitment of the government.

“We will ensure that no child will be neglected. The government will continue to track any credible information to ensure we get to bottom of the matter. This kind of criminality of kidnapping is at its lowest in Kano.

But it is happening here and there and it is something that government cannot completely prevent. Everybody, especially the parents and general public must come on board, be our brothers and sisters’ keeper and report any suspicious movement to the relevant authorities

