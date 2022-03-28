The prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Plateau State has erupted into wild jubilation penultimate week as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Aisha Abubakar, and Dr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed PhD, FCAI, MNIM, emerged as Monitor General and Secretary General of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 44, 2022 of the Institute.

Aisha Abubakar broke the age long jinx of men domination to become the first woman to clinch the position of Monitor General (MG), while Dr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed, a 40-year-old technocrat also set an enviable record to become the youngest person to be elected Secretary General of the institute.

Abubakar, the erstwhile AIG in charge of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Animal Branch and National President Nigerian Veterinary Association, clinched the new position after a keenly contested election.

Checks by this paper indicated that in the 44 years of NIPSS’ existence, this is the first time a woman is assuming the mantle of leadership of the participants drawn from the Armed Forces, the Police, other security agencies, government parastatals and non governmental Organisations. She is the second non-military officer to win the elections.

Similarly, Dr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed PhD, FCAI, MNIM, who was nominated by the Presidency to participate in the course became a pacesetter after he gallantly emerged as the Secretary General (SEC-GEN) of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 44 2022.

Checks by our reporter confirmed that he is the youngest participant of SEC 44 2022 and has excelled between his peers, as well as exhibited exceptional leadership qualities early on, which earned him the cynosure of all, thereby leading to his phenomenal victory.

The young technocrat is recognized for his diligence, sincerity of purpose and exceptional leadership aplomb.

“Dr Khalifa is a people’s person with a strong sense of service. He possesses over 20 years cognate work experience in a number of industries within and outside Nigeria. Such sterling record of achievements at a very young age made us the elderly to give him the mantle of leadership,” one of the course mates told our reporter.

NIPSS is a policy formation center for bureaucrats, private sector leaders, executives, para-military officers, senior civil servants, which was founded in 1979.