Ortom launching the Mass Metering Scheme in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JED, has pledged to invest over N800million in Benue state to improve power supply in parts of the state.

This came as Governor Samuel Ortom launched the National Mass Metering Scheme of JED in the state to ensure metering of all customers in the state.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of JED, Alhaji Inuwa Babangida who made the promise Thursday when he led a delegation on a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi explained that the fund would also be invested in the land that was given to the company by the state government.

According to him, the company would embark on the “replacement of obsolete cables with galvanized steel towers to boost electricity supply in the North Bank area of the town and other parts of the state.”

He stated that the mass metering scheme which would to be executed in phases had 28,000 metres to be distributed in the state in the first phase.

He said JED had budgeted resources to improve electricity supply in Benue and other states under its franchise, adding that the support of the Benue State Government was key to actualizing the objective.

Flagging off the National Mass Metering Scheme in the state, Governor Ortom noted that “light is the life wire of any organisation and it plays a vital role in wealth creation through provision of employment opportunities for the populace.”

The Governor urged the management of JED to ensure that there was local content in their recruitment policy to help provide effective security for their facilities, assuring that his administration would continue to partner the organisation to ensure that set targets were met.

While observing that obsolete cables had been the bane of steady electricity supply in parts of the state, the Governor commended the Makurdi branch manager of the company for his commitment and dedication to duty, even as he appealed for the extension of the 33KVA line to the Makurdi Industrial Layout to encourage productivity.

