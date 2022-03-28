By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, under the leadership of Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, has commended the governor of Kebbi state, Senator Atiku Bagudu, for the release of N8bn for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

The labour chief who gave the commendation at the labour house in Birnin Kebbi on Monday said that, kebbi government initially approved the sum of 6bn as first trench and another 1.8bn as second trench within two months.

“This is unprecedented so that is why the organised labour deemed necessary to commend the governor for the human gesture and the timing too for the payments is commendable”, he said.

He explained that, the money so far released will cover for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 retirees in the state and LGEAs across the 21 local governments in Kebbi state.

Speaking further, the unionist assured civil servants in the state both in active service and retirees that, NLC will continue to engage the governments in a polite and diplomatic manner to ensure their rights are given by the government.

He added that they will always maintain a harmonious working relationship with the government in order to move the state forward.

While thanking civil servants and retirees for their patience, Halidu pledged labour’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the state.