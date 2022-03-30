By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to tame the occurrences of Gender Based Violence, GBV, cases in the country, a faith-based non-governmental organisation, Tabitha Cumi Foundation, TCF, has said it is ready to begin 30 safe spaces by May to sensitize girls on GBV.

This was made known by the Executive Director, TCF, Arc. Adetayo Erinle at a dissemination meeting on the Flashlight Actions on Girls’ Safety, FLAGS project, in Abuja.

She said about 48 percent of the girls who need the safe spaces have no knowledge whatsoever about GBV as a result of their naivety and vulnerability.

Erinle said, “In our work in the past on gender-based violence, we have found that a major problem is that girls are continually violated and their perpetrators continually go free. There’s no psychosocial support or care provided. They are most at times left on their own.

“Our of the problems we have with gender based violence in Nigeria and all over the world is access to justice, especially by marginalized groups.

“About 48 percent of the marginalized girls don’t know what GBV is, that they don’t know what it is does not mean they have not suffered some form of it but they do not understand, they are naive and vulnerable.

“What we are going to do on this project is beyond the girls on the safe spaces, we are setting 30 safe spaces for girls in communities where they will be taught and understand GBV so that they won’t be naive.”

In his goodwill message, Oluwafemi Olusegun from Child Protection Network, appreciated Tabitha Cumi Foundation for the work done and declared support on behalf of the network towards the success of the project.