By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Ohiotenyete of Ebiraland in Kogi State, Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami, (OFR), Sunday, urged the Federal Government, FG, to synergize with the Private sectors to adequately drive development in the local communities in Nigeria.

He made this call during “the heart of peace concert and the 6th anniversary celebration and award presentation of Rotary Club Asokoro DIAMOND, in Abuja.

He stressed that the Federal Government can not independently push for all communities in Nigeria to be developed hence there is need for the Government to work with the private sectors to adequately enable the drive for infrastructural development, particularly at areas where the state of Health Care and Public institutions are deplorable.

Salami, while bemoaning the state of the nations economy appealed the government to consolidate efforrs, more so create an enabling enviroment for private sectors to assist in national development.

Hear him: “the Federal Government cannot do everything. Nigeria is a very large country and we have a very large population, too, and our economy is not the strongest, so that is why all hands need to be on deck and that’s why enabling environment should be created by governments at all levels for private initiative to be encouraged so that we can overcome some of the challenges.”

MEANWHILE, the Special Adviser to the President on Non-Governmental Organization, NGOs, Dr. Wole Aboderin, commended the Buhari-led administration, stating that it has been faithful in carrying-out massive community projects.

He said: “Whatever they have projected to do, they do it to the best if their ability. The decay if from previous government. This government inherited so much from the past administration, and then they are doing all their best to correct all the wrongs.

“I can tell you that the President is very concerned. He has recently launched a health care program. The first Lady is very much aware. Her major focus is on child health care and she has done so much on that aspect. It is just left for the work they have been doing to trickle down. I urge the private, government and other players of development to join hands with this government to improve the infracstructural condition of our communities.”

Also speaking, the President-elect of Rotary Club Asokoro Diamond in Abuja, Adeleke Stephen, while stating that it was imperative for the government to drive community development, pointed that Nigeria as the giant of Africa needs to take community developmental projects seriously.

He further called on the government to do more in terms of community development and upgrade at areas that is needed.

He said: “there is this popular saying that goes which is health is wealth. When people are healthy that is when they will work to contribute to development and growth of the nation.

“we all know that it is glaring, that’s the state of health and medical facilities is nothing to write home about, and that is why you can see at the fingertips little things you see our leaders flying out to go and seek medical attention outside the country, at least at this age, Nigeria, as a Giant Of Africa is supposed to be self sustaining when it comes to medical facilities. So the call on government is that the government should please strive to do more you know, upgrade ones that are upgradable; establish public schools.

“In Nigeria today I can tell you that there are small localities that even as low as primary health care, they are lacking they don’t have. So, when they have the case of anything for example child labor, delivery, you see them going miles before they can assess medical attention. I think at this point in time, government needs to do more to make sure that people can access medica services without much stress.”

Awards were presented to: Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami, OFR; Dr. Kingsley Mike Azonobi; Alhaji Momoh Hamid Akata; Mohammed Kudu Umaru; Dr. Ferene Gabor Krauss; Dr. Wole Aboderin, for selfless service to humanity, and good character shown over time.