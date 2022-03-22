By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Ilorin; Following President Muhammadu Buhari commissioning of Africa’s largest Dangote Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex Fertiliser Limited at Lekki Lagos, Tuesday the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Micheal Imoudu, National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, has commended Aliko Dangote group for creating additional 5000 direct and indirect jobs as well as saving on $125 million in fertilizer import substitution for Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message to the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group of industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, MINILS DG\CEO, Issa Aremu, said ‘the new $2.5 Billion Dangote Fertiliser Limited “once again stands ALIKO group out as Africa’s leading industrialiser and largest employer of labour.”

Aremu observed that with the expected largest Petroleum Refinery, 650,000 barrels-per-day, (more than enough to meet Nigeria’s petrol needs and for export)

“ Aliko Dangote has long changed the narrative of Nigeria and Africa from the pessimism of exporter of raw materials, importers of finished products to that of manufacturing, value addition and mass job creation. Aliko Dangote is often reported as the richest man in Africa. But what is even more significant is that he is a lead- industrializer, lead employer of labour, based on value-adding manufacturing activities ranging from the production of cement, sugar and flour and now to fertilizer and petroleum products, among others”.

The DG praised the collaboration between the Federal, Lagos state governments and Aliko group which he said “facilitated the conception and completion of the new plant” adding “that the historic event would accelerate the implementation of Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution Plan is contained in the new National Development Plan recently unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aremu said as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections; it was time for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s project for what he called the “new Partnership for Development, Diversification and Mass Employment”.

“We should build on the strength of Nigeria’s raw materials, large market and abundant human resources and minimize the weaknesses of policy inconsistency and weak Infrastructure to grow the non-oil extractive sector. In this respect, we must commend the investment patriotism and pan African orientation of the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group of industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote in changing the narrative of Africa from that of ‘resource curse’ to ‘resource beneficiation.’ It is an open knowledge that Dangote group is a leading “Doing Group” in Africa” he wrote.

Dangote Fertiliser Plant is Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex. The plant occupies 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Nigeria. It was built at a cost of $2.5 Billion. With Nigeria estimated to need about 5 to 7 million metric tonnes per annum of fertiliser and with the current level of fertiliser consumption in the country which is 1.5 million metric tonnes, Dangote Fertiliser complex was established to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertiliser in phase 1