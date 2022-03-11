By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives, Thursday, called on the Nigerian Army, Police and other security agencies to enforce the proscription order, which declared the activities of bandits as acts of terrorism.



Calling on the security agencies to stem incidences of killings of innocent persons across Benue communities, especially on the borders with Nasarawa State, the House also urged National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to send relief materials to victims and displaced persons in the affected areas.



The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Bem Mzondu.



Moving the motion, Mzondu emphasized the need to stop the renewed terrorist attacks and gruesome killings by armed herdsmen and bandits in Benue communities.



He recalled the attack and gruesome killings by herdsmen in Benue communities in Guma, Markudi and Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.



The lawmaker said in the early hours of Monday, March 7, 2022, the suspected herdsmen and bandits attacked a community, killing five persons while several others sustained injuries.



He said: “The official gazette that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities concerning or involving or concerning proscription collective intention or otherwise or group referred to in paragraph one of this notice, will be violating the provision of the Terrorism Provision Act of 2011 and liable to prosecution.

“The provision of section 4(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), guarantees that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, especially the Federal Government.”



The motion was later adopted by the House.

Wearing of facemask

In a related development, the House at plenary, rejected a call by Olufemi Adebanjo, the member representing Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos State to stop wearing of facemask.

Rising under a point of privilege, Adebayo said the wearing of mask was affecting the respiratory system.



He said: “I want to inform the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, concerning the masking of our faces coming to the chamber. For the past two months, I have not heard of any case of COVID-19 in Nigeria or abroad.



‘’The masking privilege, Mr. Speaker, Sir, has been a very painful one and the earlier we relax the rule that compulsorily ask members to wear mask the better.



“If you look around, you can see how many people that are wearing mask. It affects our respiratory system and our lungs. So there is no more COVID-19 in Nigeria, there is no more COVID-19 abroad. In fact, we should relax the rules, Mr. Speaker.”



In his reaction, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, said members were mandated to obey the rules by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.



He said: “I want to advise, as legislators, we are supposed to be compliant with rules, the constitution, the Act and it is by the leave of the House that we have Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for regulating our affairs and conduct.



“So, it is not for the speaker to rule on the Act of the National Assembly. I want to beg that we should continue to comply with the regulation set for our country and the world. Your point of order is noted,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria