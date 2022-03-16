.

By Precious Chukwudi

Just as the National grid collapsed twice in 2 days, leaving the entire country in total darkness, President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday, said the power sector has improved under the current administration.

He said ‘’ When we’re ready to have this convo we’ll know that the power sector has improved under this administration.

Grid collapse is usually caused by a weak transmission system (inherited). Intensive work being done to fix that is obvious. We had 4 collapses in 2020, we recorded 42 in 2010’’.

Reactions by Nigerians have, however, trailed his post on Twitter

@ Busolami says according to Bashir, the continual collapse of the Grid is because Buhari has improved power generation in Nigeria. Nice one, Bashir, When you leave that seat your brain will return to you.

@Cross says I know Bashir gotta do his job, but what kinda incompetence will even make you come up with such an excuse for a failed government?

@Mr Dipo says there is something metaphysical or diabolical about how Buhari and his team are taking Nigerians for granted enroute to the economic crematorium.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that the National grid had collapsed twice in two days resulting in a national blackout. The Minister of Power had however cited vandalism as the major cause of the power grid collapse

