By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State identified as Isaiah Adanagbe who is the Secretary of the party in Ward 9, Oredo local government area has been shot by gunmen in a popular drinking spot around Oza off Sokponba Road.

An eye witness told Vanguard late last night that he suspects political angle to the attack because “Adanagbe has been very active politically and also in the social media. He is the secretary ward 9 in Oredo. He came to this joint as usual and discussions started with everybody airing their opinions when suddenly he was attacked by people we thought are customers, he was beaten mercilessly and then they shot him in the leg and went away.

“People came to rescue him and he has been rushed to the hospital for treatment and the family members are good to report the incident in the police station.”