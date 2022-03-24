By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—THE Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Baba Usman, yesterday, urged Police personnel not to embark on their planned strike, saying it was forbidden for the Police to down tools.

The IGP, who was on tour of the South-West, told officers and men of Zone 2 Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun State Commands, that there are plans to improve their welfare.

Alkali, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West zone, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said: “I bring good tidings from the Inspector-General of Police, who has advised us to eschew all forms of unethical practices, that there should be conformity to the rules of our engagement. We must be professional in all our dealings, because we have rules and regulation guarding us. Embarking on strike is prohibited in the force.

“You should remember the slogan that the police is your friend, if you engage in the abuse of the public, whose taxes are used to pay you, you should know that they are watching our backs. If you do well, the public will commend you. If you do badly, the public will condemn you.

“We are peacemakers; you should not disappoint the people we are assigned to protect. In that case, you should not go on strike and I believe you know the consequences of going on strike.”

Enumerating what the police has done, he said the president has “increased our salaries and emoluments and the actualisation is undergoing processes.”

Kokumo also said: “The President has given the order and no one can counter the order. The government has also given us tax relief so our salaries are not taxed. The IGP has also ordered the training of officers. He has ordered the recruitment of more policemen; ordered building, rebuilding and refurbishing of Barracks and offices across the country.

“The IGP has ordered the Commissioners of Police, across the country, to come to the force headquarters to collect kits, accoutrements and other tools to make your job easy.

“You have put many years in the force, so a little patience will lead us to the Promised Land. Do not be deceived by disgruntled elements; don’t go on strike as police don’t go on strike.”

“The police management team is putting machinery in place to promote educated rank and files and also doing something about the exemption of Police from the contributory pension. The matter is with the National Assembly.

“The implementation of the salary of police personnel is at an advanced stage, every police personnel, across the country, will soon smile.”