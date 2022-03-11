CRC Credit Bureau Limited has appointed Mrs. Jelilat Kareem as the Group Chief Operating Officer of the company.

According to the company, the appointment, effective January 1, 2022, is in furtherance to CRC operating under a group structure with diversified business interests in credit reporting, and data & analytics.

In a statement, the company noted that Kareem will oversee the Finance, Enterprise Wide Services, Operations, and Technology of the Group, driving global best practices in their operations.

“Her expertise will undoubtedly support the Group’s dedication to setting standards for informed credit decisions as well as data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven products and services for partners operating in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas,” the firm noted.

Prior to this appointment, she was the Head of Finance and Corporate Services of the organization.

Jelilat Kareem has over 24 years of vast and vital experience in start-up management, accounting and finance, treasury management, credit & risk management, strategy, human resources management, governance & corporate services including systems/policy formulation and analysis.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. ‘Tunde Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, stated: “From the business perspective, Jelilat brings to her new role, both a broad and practical experience with a variety of public and private companies. She has in-depth expertise in financial regulations and processes. She is highly respected in her field, and we are excited to continue working with her in this capacity to meet our corporate strategic goals.”