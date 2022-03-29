Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has said having a competent person as president in 2023 should be a priority, not zoning, claiming that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse which requires collective efforts to save it.



The Governor spoke when members of the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, CCN, bought form for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, visited him.



“As our situation is in Nigeria today and in time like this, when the situation is so dire and the country is in distress, members of that community or country must come together and put whatever differences they have aside to save the country. It calls for every concerted effort from everyone and all concerned citizen to put their hands together to rescue it from an imminent collapse,” he said.



According to him, having seen the failure of the All Progressives Congress, APC, misrule about two years after it came to power, he and his allies left the party for the PDP.



He said: “It behooves on us, as responsible leaders of this country, to once again, come together to rescue Nigeria. It would be too bad for Nigeria if APC remains in charge of affairs after 2023.



“Things are rather getting from bad to worse. The situation demands us to rise to the challenge of working towards changing the defective APC government at the centre.”

He added that seeking the “Presidency is a collective thing. No single individual can do it alone. No single zone can do it alone. No state can do it alone. No tribe can do it alone. No members of a particular faith can do it alone.”

