The All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of misleading party faithful and laying false claims against the chairman, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group alleged that the governor is trying to sabotage Governor Buni’s efforts.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Secretary-General, Patriot Adams Abel, said the Kaduna State Governor’s has a selfish interest and can go to any length to accomplish his mission.

The group also countered El-Rufai’s statement that Buni had been removed from his office.

Abel said “El-Rufai should be sufficiently schooled to accept that the APC is not Kaduna state. APC has organs that have layers of responsibility and at no time was the power to hire and fire a caretaker chairman outsourced to El-Rufai”.

The APC Integrity Group said the governor’s assertion that his Yobe State counterpart declined to swear in state executives were also not valid.

“El-Rufai claimed that Governors and President (Buhari) directed Governor Buni to swear in state Excos elected months ago and that he never followed the order; that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) asked him to brief them, but he did not,” Abel added.

“He further claimed that PGF did not know anything about the party. El-Rufai should have explained how Buni is supposed to swear in state excos when as many as 14 state chapters were bogged down by court cases that resulted from the kind of autocratic tendencies of the PGF. It also showed an absolute disregard for the other arms of government since the Kaduna State Governor was practically expecting his Yobe state counterpart to disregard extant court orders that forbade the swearing-in of some of the state excos he was referring to.

“He also forgot that PGF is not known to law. It is at best a cartel, a criminal one for that matter, and is in no way superior to APC stakeholders, whose wishes Buni rather implemented over that of the vicious minority that the governors are”.

The APC Integrity Group, therefore, asked El-Rufai to allow Buni run the CECPC in the fashion he ran it to reduce the crisis in the state chapters of the party.