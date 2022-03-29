By Emmanuel Okogba

Coach Austin Eguavoen made five changes to the side that draw with Ghana last Friday for the crucial second leg tie in Abuja.

Aside goalkeeping, every other department had changes. Zaidu Sanusi will start from the substitute as he has been replaced by Rangers defender Calvin Bassey.

In midfield, Joe Aribo has new partners in Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka.

While Victor Osimhen will work upfront with Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis.

See full starting xi below…

23. Francis Uzoho (GK)

2. Ola Aina

5. William Ekong

6. Leon Balogun

18. Calvin Bassey

4. Frank Onyeka

8. Oghenekaro Etebo

10. Joe Aribo

21. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Ademola Lookman

9. Victor Osimhen