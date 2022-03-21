By Chinonso Alozie

The Maria Assumpta Cathedral Catholic Archdiocese, in Owerri, Imo State, last Sunday night was gutted with fire.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the fire started around 11:48 Pm, and affected only a section of the main church building which went up inflame.

A Catholic Priest, who pleaded not to mention his name told Vanguard that it was caused by an electrical fault.

READ ALSO: Mysterious fire razes property worth millions of naira in Rivers

He explained that “The fire was not that much. It was as a result an electrical fault. It started from a room in the church where most of the wire connection was done. Yes, it damaged so many things. You know there was no how a fire will not damage something.

“By God’s grace, the fire did not go far, with the efforts of other people it was put off. So it’s just an electrical fault.”

Another, eyewitness among those who assisted in putting off the fire, said: “When the fire started we heard an explosion from the area. There were sparkling electrical wires and the next was the fire. It could be those electronic gadgets and musical instruments in that section of the church building. We thank God God that it was not much. We saw it was the wrong wire connection.

“Many people came and were using water and other substance to extinguish the fire and lucky enough we succeeded in quenching the fire.”