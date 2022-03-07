By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The lifeless body of a 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who mysteriously disappeared while in transit on Lagos Bus Service Limited, LBSL, a Lagos State Government bus franchise service penultimate Saturday, has been recovered dead.

A relative of Oluwabamishe, who confirmed the report on Monday, under anonymity, said the body has been identified at a morgue, with some vital parts missing.

According to a source, the body of the lady was said to have been recovered by the Lagos State Police Command after it was alerted by residents in Lagos-Island axis that a corpse was abandoned in the area.

Though, officers of the Lagos State Police Command and Lagos State Government were yet to confirm the development as several attempts to get reaction from the authorities was unsuccessful as of press time.

Recall that Ayanwola was declared missing by her mother, who in a viral video on social media cried aloud to relevant authorities saying her daughter (now deceased) was missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257, enroute Oshodi at about 7 p.m. around Chevron Bus-Stop.

Until her death, the victim worked as a Fashion Designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah and spent weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister.

It was gathered that the victim, had sense impending danger following suspcious operation of the drive who refused to carry any other passenger at subsequent bus stops.

Oluwabamise had engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone to register her fear and asked for prayers from her friend.

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

Oluwabamise had also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and said, “There are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

That was the last that was heard from Oluwabamise, according to her mother.

Subsequently, men of the state police command have swung into action in search of the missing lady and the driver of the bus who allegedly took off in what is believed to be a kidnap case.

