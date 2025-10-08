Lekki-Ajah residents decry gridlock as transport fares hit N4,000

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS — Residents and commuters along the Lekki–Ajah corridor in Lagos on Wednesday morning were trapped for hours in a massive traffic gridlock that brought business and social activities to a halt.

The gridlock, which stretched from Victoria Garden City (VGC) through Chevron Drive to Jakande and beyond, left motorists and passengers stranded for several hours.

Commercial bus operators reportedly hiked transport fares drastically, with the cost of a bus ride from Ajah to CMS rising from the usual N700–N1,000 to between N2,000 and N4,000. Despite the high fares, many passengers said they were forced to return home as movement became nearly impossible.

As of 3 p.m., the traffic persisted, extending for several kilometres.

A commuter, Titi Ogunleye, recounted her ordeal: “It took me three hours to move from VGC to Chevron. I left home before 7 a.m., and by 10 a.m., I was still around Chevron. The buses are now charging as if we’re travelling to another state.”

Another passenger, Kunle Adebayo, described the experience as “a daily nightmare,” adding that poor drainage contributes to the recurring problem. “Every time it rains, this road becomes impassable. The drainage is terrible, and water from yesterday’s downpour has turned some parts into a mini river,” he said.

Amaka Nwosu, who works in Victoria Island, said she missed an important client meeting because of the traffic. “I left home by 6:30 a.m., hoping to get to the office by 8. By 10:15 a.m., I was still stuck around Jakande. I eventually turned back because the client couldn’t wait any longer,” she said.

Another commuter, Ayo Fashina, said the long delay affected his health. “I had to stand for more than five hours inside a crowded bus because of the slow movement. The heat was unbearable, and people were arguing and shouting at each other,” he noted.

Some road users blamed the gridlock on the deteriorating state of the Lekki–Ajah road. Mrs. Abike Lawal, a commercial driver, said: “From Bonny Camp to Abraham Adesanya, the road is full of deep potholes. Vehicles have to slow down to navigate, and when one stops, it affects everyone behind. At night, it’s even worse due to poor lighting and flooding.”

John Michael, another resident, added: “The bad portions of the road have become ponds. You see buses and cars tilting as they try to manoeuvre. LASTMA officials are rarely seen, and drivers move however they like just to escape the gridlock.”

While the exact cause of Wednesday’s gridlock was unclear, many road users attributed it to flooding following Tuesday’s rainfall, particularly around the Jakande and Eleganza areas.

A motorist, Mrs. Bisi Adebanjo, said: “The road after Jakande is flooded again. Each time it rains, it becomes a problem. Cars struggle to pass, and that’s what causes the hold-up all the way back.”

Many frustrated commuters were seen trekking long distances to beat the traffic.

Residents have called on the Lagos State Government to urgently repair the Lekki–Ajah road and overhaul its drainage system, describing the recurring congestion as “a daily punishment” that affects productivity, health, and overall quality of life along the corridor.