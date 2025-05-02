Late Bamise: Court sentences BRT driver to death by hanging

Late Ayanwole Oluwabamise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, has sentenced Andrew Ominikoron, a driver of Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, to death by hanging for killing Bamise Ayanwola, a 22-year-old fashion designer.

The trial Judge, Sherifat Sonaike, gave the judgment on Friday.

In March 2022, Ominikoron, 47, was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on four counts charge bordering on alleged rape, conspiracy sexual assault and murder.

According to the charge, the murder occurred on February 26, 2022, at about 7pm near the Lekki-Ajah Conservation Expressway, Lagos.

The prosecution said Ominikoron conspired with others now at large and forcefully had sexual intercourse with Bamise after which he murdered her. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

However, the convict, while giving his testimony during trial earlier, told the court that he illegally picked up Bamise at the Chevron bus stop on a return trip to Oshodi after he had off-loaded passengers on the Oshodi-Ajah route at around 8pm that day.