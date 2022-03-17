Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has emerged Brand Ambassador for Checkers Custard at an unveiling and signing ceremony.

The unveiling and signing took place on Wednesday, 16th of March, 2020, at the Presidential Suite Hall, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano.

A number of media houses were present to capture the glorious event that made two kings converge in one place; our very own Nollywood actor, Kannywood’s topmost actor, director, and producer, Ali Nuhu Mohammed fondly called ‘Sarki Ali’ and Nigeria’s favorite Custard brand, Checkers Custard to establish and secure good working partnership between both parties.

In the words of Ali Nuhu the Brand Ambassador himself said, “Checkers Custard has been a favorite of my family ever since its introduction into the market”.

The Managing Director of Checkers Africa Limited, Karan Checker, stressed that the interest and choice of Ali Nuhu was due to his amiable character, top notch talent and humility.

He also thanked the star actor for being agreeable to a cordial relationship with the trusted brand.

He elucidated on the importance of the nutritional benefits of the custard clearly singling out the Milk 3-in-1 variant (the milk custard) which is fortified with vitamins A and D, contains calcium and protein, all essential components for “good diet” and proper bodily functions.

The union of Ali Nuhu Mohammed and Checkers Custard is sure to spark a new chapter in the journey of the Checkers Custard brand as Mr. Checker in his words pointed out that, “in the course of the next few months, Ali Nuhu and Checkers Custard will use this partnership to further bring to the good people of Kano and Nigeria, special packages and opportunities in order to fulfill our respective roles in society”.

The ceremony ended on a wondrous note as the audience had interactions and a Q&A session with new face of the product.

Attendants also had the chance to savor the delicious taste of Checkers Custard flavours as it was adequately provided as part of the refreshment at the parley.

Checkers Custard is produced by Checkers Africa Limited and comes in three exciting flavours of Vanilla, Banana and Milk 3-in-1.